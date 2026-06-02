Elbit America Teams With Anduril On Offering For Army’s Future Howitzer Competition

Elbit Systems of America [ESLT] announced Tuesday it has teamed with Anduril Industries on its offering for the Army’s self-propelled howitzer modernization competition. Under the strategic teaming agreement, Elbit America said it will leverage Anduril’s “unique capabilities and experience” for connecting its Sigma wheeled howitzer’s communication capabilities into Army command platforms and that future variants would integrate its partner’s Lattice software, “unlocking autonomy, while further enhancing mobility and lethality.” “The teaming pairs Elbit America’s experience as a systems integrator and…