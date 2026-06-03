NRO Nominee: “We Have To Look Differently At Our Requirements”

The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) has said that it has launched more than 200 proliferated low Earth orbit satellites in the last two years to supplement the costly high-end systems the agency has, and Roger Mason, the nominee to become the next NRO director, suggested to Congress on Tuesday that the portion of NRO's commercial buy could increase. "We have to look differently at our requirements," Mason said in response to a question from Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) at Mason's…