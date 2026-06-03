Congress Needed Pentagon’s Iran Supplemental Request ‘Yesterday,’ HASC’s Wittman Says

A senior member of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) said Wednesday that Congress needed the Pentagon’s Iran supplemental funding request “yesterday,” noting the ongoing lack of details from the department on its plan for replenishing munitions stockpiles. Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) offered the perspective a day ahead of HASC’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) markup, telling reporters he sees restoring weapons magazine depth as an urgent priority that requires a supplemental approach rather than relying completely on authorizing such…