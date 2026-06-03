A senior member of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) said Wednesday that Congress needed the Pentagon’s Iran supplemental funding request “yesterday,” noting the ongoing lack of details from the department on its plan for replenishing munitions stockpiles. Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) offered the perspective a day ahead of HASC’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) markup, telling reporters he sees restoring weapons magazine depth as an urgent priority that requires a supplemental approach rather than relying completely on authorizing such…
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NRO Nominee: “We Have To Look Differently At Our Requirements”
The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) has said that it has launched more than 200 proliferated low Earth orbit satellites in the last two years to supplement the costly high-end systems […]
Congress Needed Pentagon’s Iran Supplemental Request ‘Yesterday,’ HASC’s Wittman Says
A senior member of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) said Wednesday that Congress needed the Pentagon’s Iran supplemental funding request “yesterday,” noting the ongoing lack of details from the […]
Space Force Eyes Nearly $1.5 Billion for Space Data Network Backbone in Future Reconciliation Bill
The U.S. Space Force (USSF) plans to request nearly $1.5 billion for the Space Data Network (SDN) Backbone in a future fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill. Last week, Space Force’s Space […]
Warren And Sheehy Renew Call for “Right to Repair” In NDAA
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Timothy Sheehy (R-Mont.), two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), are renewing their call for “Right to Repair” language in the National […]