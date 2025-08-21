PDW Opens New Drone Factory In Huntsville, Aims To Build 60,000 UAS Annually

Performance Drone Works (PDW) has opened up a new manufacturing facility in Huntsville, Alabama where it says it will have capacity to build over 60,000 systems annually. The new 90,000 square foot Drone Factory 01 will bring PDW’s design and manufacturing work “under one roof,” the company noted, and will specifically enable it to produce 350 C100 Group 2 small UAS and 5,000 AM-FPV drones per month. “The massive facility exponentially increases PDW’s production capacity and reinforces the company’s role…