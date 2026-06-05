The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) has approved its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with the panel moving to adopt a bipartisan “right to repair” reform aimed at granting the military services’ greater ability to fix its own equipment. After 14 hours of debate on Thursday and consideration of hundreds of amendments, the panel voted 44-12 to advance the annual defense policy bill toward consideration by the full House. “In this country,…
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HASC Approves $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA With ‘Right To Repair’ Reform
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) has approved its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with the panel moving to adopt a bipartisan […]
House Authorizers Retain Battleship Funding, But Want Nuclear-Power Report
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) Thursday markup of the FY 2027 defense authorization bill rejected an amendment to cut funding for the new Trump-class battleship (BBG(X)), but did agree […]
HASC Rejects $150 Billion Topline Cut, Iran Cost Transparency Proposals At NDAA Markup
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) on Thursday rejected a Democrat-led proposal to cut the $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by $150 billion, as the […]
HASC Wants Pentagon List Of Critical F-35 Technical Data Rights And Estimate Of Cost To Buy Them For Repairs
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) wants the Pentagon to inform the committee of critical technical data rights for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 fighter and how much it would […]
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