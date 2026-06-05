HASC Approves $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA With ‘Right To Repair’ Reform

The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) has approved its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with the panel moving to adopt a bipartisan “right to repair” reform aimed at granting the military services’ greater ability to fix its own equipment. After 14 hours of debate on Thursday and consideration of hundreds of amendments, the panel voted 44-12 to advance the annual defense policy bill toward consideration by the full House. “In this country,…