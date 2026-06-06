HASC Bill Would Allow Air Force To Buy More Than 267 F-15EXs

The House Armed Services Committee's (HASC) fiscal 2027 defense authorization bill would allow the Air Force to buy more than 267 F-15EX fighters by Boeing [BA] and would extend the prohibition on retirements of 32 older F-22 fighters by Lockheed Martin [LMT] from the end of fiscal 2027 to the end of fiscal 2032. The service has used those Block 20 aircraft for training but is upgrading them for possible combat use. "Beginning on October 1, 2026, the secretary of…