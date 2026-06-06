The House Armed Services Committee's (HASC) fiscal 2027 defense authorization bill would allow the Air Force to buy more than 267 F-15EX fighters by Boeing [BA] and would extend the prohibition on retirements of 32 older F-22 fighters by Lockheed Martin [LMT] from the end of fiscal 2027 to the end of fiscal 2032. The service has used those Block 20 aircraft for training but is upgrading them for possible combat use. "Beginning on October 1, 2026, the secretary of…
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HASC Bill Would Allow Air Force To Buy More Than 267 F-15EXs
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal 2027 defense authorization bill would allow the Air Force to buy more than 267 F-15EX fighters by Boeing [BA] and would extend the […]
Defense Bill Tries To Block Foreign Shipbuilding, Adds $1 Billion For Second DDG
The final version of the House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 defense authorization bill included two amendments pushed by Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) that restrict procuring Navy warships […]
Replacement Munitions May Not Be One-for-One; May Include New Weapons Chemistries, Wittman Says
As the Pentagon looks to refill inventories of weapons used in Iran and elsewhere, replacements may not be one for one but instead mark a new portfolio mix, according to […]
HASC Approves $1.15 Trillion FY ‘27 NDAA With ‘Right To Repair’ Reform
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) has approved its $1.15 trillion version of the fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), with the panel moving to adopt a bipartisan […]
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