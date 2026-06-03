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Lockheed Martin Demonstrates Successful Drone Intercept With Sanctum System

Cal Biesecker By
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Lockheed Martin Demonstrates Successful Drone Intercept With Sanctum System
Lockheed Martin successfully completed a successful detection, tracking and engagement of a drone target at Yuma Proving Grounds, Arizona. Photo: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Wednesday said it successfully intercepted a one-way attack drone in a demonstration of its Sanctum counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS). The test at Yuma Proving Grounds in Arizona involved the company’s Sanctum battle management platform, Joint Air-to-Ground Missile—equipped with a dual-mode seeker—launched from a GRIZZLY containerized launcher, and R-40 radars supplied Fortem Technologies to detect, track and engage the Group 3 drone, Lockheed Martin said. Group 3 UAS weigh more than 55 pounds and less than 1,320…

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