Lockheed Martin Demonstrates Successful Drone Intercept With Sanctum System

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Wednesday said it successfully intercepted a one-way attack drone in a demonstration of its Sanctum counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS). The test at Yuma Proving Grounds in Arizona involved the company’s Sanctum battle management platform, Joint Air-to-Ground Missile—equipped with a dual-mode seeker—launched from a GRIZZLY containerized launcher, and R-40 radars supplied Fortem Technologies to detect, track and engage the Group 3 drone, Lockheed Martin said. Group 3 UAS weigh more than 55 pounds and less than 1,320…