State Department Okays $2.5 Billion In FMS, Including Large APKWS Deal For Saudi Arabia

The State Department on Wednesday okayed a potential $2 billion Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of guided rockets and related equipment to Saudi Arabia, part of more than $2.5 billion in deals the department has approved this week. The potential deal for Saudi Arabia includes up to 20,000 of BAE Systems’ Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems (APKWS) split between air-to-air and air-to-ground guidance sections. The FMS also includes LAU-131 launchers, Mk-152 warheads, MK66 rocket motors, proximity fuzes, practice warheads and other…