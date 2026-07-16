State Department Okays $2.5 Billion In FMS, Including Large APKWS Deal For Saudi Arabia

The State Department on Wednesday okayed a potential $2 billion Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of guided rockets and related equipment to Saudi Arabia, part of more than $2.5 billion in deals the department has approved this week. The potential deal for Saudi Arabia includes up to 20,000 of BAE Systems’ Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems (APKWS) split between air-to-air and air-to-ground guidance sections. The FMS also includes LAU-131 launchers, Mk-152 warheads, MK66 rocket motors, proximity fuzes, practice warheads and other…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
House Republicans’ Blueprint For Reconciliation 3.0 Includes $60 Billion For Defense
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a blueprint for a third reconciliation bill that includes $60 billion for defense, a figure slightly below the Trump administration’s request to cover Iran war […]
Senate Dems Block Consideration Of FY ‘27 NDAA Over Iran War Concerns
Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked a vote to advance consideration of the chamber’s $1.14 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization (NDAA). The procedural vote was 46-50, failing to reach […]
Concerns Raised At SASC Hearing On Unobligated Reconciliation Funds And Lack Of Updates On Iran War Cost
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) raised concerns at a hearing on Tuesday about the majority of funds in the $153 billion first reconciliation bill being unobligated thus […]
CBO Says Upfront Costs To Protect Military Installations From Drones Between $1 Million And $74 Million
The initial costs to acquire and deploy counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) defenses at individual Defense Department installations are estimated at between $1.2 million and $73.6 million depending on the […]
Job Feed
-
Sr. Product Safety & Compliance Engineer I
Axon - Sterling, VA
-
Assistant Professor of Data Science
San Diego State University - San Diego, CA
-
Assistant Professor of Information Systems
San Diego State University - San Diego, CA
-
Senior Scientist, Energetics
Ohr - San Diego, CA