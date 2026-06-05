Replacement Munitions May Not Be One-for-One; May Include New Weapons Chemistries, Wittman Says

As the Pentagon looks to refill inventories of weapons used in Iran and elsewhere, replacements may not be one for one but instead mark a new portfolio mix, according to Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.), the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee's Tactical Air and Land Forces panel. "We have been pretty adamant that they do have to remake this portfolio," Wittman told reporters before the House Armed Services Committee's mark-up of its fiscal 2027 defense authorization bill. "That's why…