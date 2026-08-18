Anduril Says 2nd CCA Exercise With Air Combat Command’s EOU Featured Multiple Daily Sorties Of YFQ-44A

Anduril Industries on Tuesday said that its YFQ-44A Fury prototype for the Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program flew multiple daily sorties during a second exercise last month with Air Combat Command's Experimental Operations Unit (EOU) at Creech AFB, Nev. The first such EOU exercise was in April. In June, the Air Force picked both the FQ-44A and the FQ-42A by General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems, Inc. to continue into the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase of CCA, and the…