Anduril Says 2nd CCA Exercise With Air Combat Command’s EOU Featured Multiple Daily Sorties Of YFQ-44A

Anduril Industries on Tuesday said that its YFQ-44A Fury prototype for the Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program flew multiple daily sorties during a second exercise last month with Air Combat Command's Experimental Operations Unit (EOU) at Creech AFB, Nev. The first such EOU exercise was in April. In June, the Air Force picked both the FQ-44A and the FQ-42A by General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems, Inc. to continue into the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase of CCA, and the…
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Congress Updates
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
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