GE Aerospace And Kratos Announce USAF EMD Contract For Alternate JASSM-ER Engine

Cincinnati's GE Aerospace [GE] and San Diego's Kratos Defense & Security Solutions [KTOS] said on Monday that the U.S. Air Force has awarded the companies an engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) contract to build the F143 engine as a second source propulsion system for the AGM-158B Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile Extended Range (JASSM-ER) by Lockheed Martin [LMT]. The Williams International F107 is the current engine for JASSM-ER and the AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile for the U.S. Navy. The Air…