F.E. Warren’s 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron To Buy DJI Drones For Counter-UAS Testing

The 90th Missile Security Operations Squadron (MSOS) at F.E. Warren AFB, Wyo., plans to buy Chinese DJI unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) from a small business or businesses to conduct counter drone testing to protect the missile fields. The squadron is to get two Mavic 2 Pro unmanned quadcopters, two Mini 3 Pro drones, two Avata 2 Fly More Combo drones, and six drone payload release air drop system dropping devices, according to a business notice last Friday. "Procuring the DJI…