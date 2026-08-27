L3Harris Adding Shield AI’s Computer Vision Tech To Strengthen VAMPIRE C-UAS Platform

Shield AI is licensing an artificial intelligence and computer vision system for detecting and tracking small drones to L3Harris Technologies [LHX] for use on the company’s VAMPIRE counter-drone platform, Shield AI said this week. The Tracker C-UAS (counter-unmanned aircraft system) capability relies on video from electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) sensors to passively detect, discriminate and track “faraway” small drones targets, providing early warning for the VAMPIRE system to respond, Shield AI said. The companies last summer at the Defense Department’s…