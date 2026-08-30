Anduril Ramping Up Undersea Drone Production Line Through 2027; Aims To Ready Extra Large Production Line By End of Year

NEWPORT, R.I. – Anduril Industries is working to ramp up the production of its current Dive-LD large Autonomous Undersea Vehicle (AUV) production line at its Quonset Point, R.I., facility to maximum capacity by the end of 2027 and hopes to complete the second line focused on extra large DIVE-XL vehicles by the end of this year, company officials told Defense Daily last week. The company’s 150,000 square-foot Rhode Island AUV production facility came online in late 2025 and “in the…
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Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
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