Anduril Ramping Up Undersea Drone Production Line Through 2027; Aims To Ready Extra Large Production Line By End of Year

NEWPORT, R.I. – Anduril Industries is working to ramp up the production of its current Dive-LD large Autonomous Undersea Vehicle (AUV) production line at its Quonset Point, R.I., facility to maximum capacity by the end of 2027 and hopes to complete the second line focused on extra large DIVE-XL vehicles by the end of this year, company officials told Defense Daily last week. The company’s 150,000 square-foot Rhode Island AUV production facility came online in late 2025 and “in the…