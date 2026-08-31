Interview with Rolls-Royce’s F130 Program Director, Gregg Pyers on the B-52’s New Engine

Gregg Pyers, Rolls-Royce’s F130 program director, discusses the company’s development of the new engine for the B-52 under the Air Force’s Commercial Engine Replacement Program.

Pyers provides updates on ongoing testing at NASA’s Stennis Space Center, where engineers are working to validate the performance of a redesigned engine inlet under ground crosswind conditions — a critical step in ensuring the F130 meets the demanding operational requirements of the B-52.

Looking ahead, Pyers confirms that Rolls-Royce is on schedule to deliver 20 flight test engines to the Air Force next year, marking a major milestone in the program’s progression toward full fielding and cementing the F130 as the future of B-52 propulsion for decades to come.