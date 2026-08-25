Air Force Mulls Draft Solicitation On Future Air Operations Center Weapon System

The Air Force is looking to issue a draft request for proposals in September and a final one in January on a Next Generation Air Operations Center (AOC) Weapon System to incorporate artificial intelligence in a successor system to the AN/USQ-163 Falconer. Four years ago, Science Applications International Corp. [SAIC] received a $319 million contract to modernize and sustain Falconer, which drafts Air Tasking Orders (Defense Daily, Aug. 19, 2022). The Falconer "is a critical component of our nation's defense,…