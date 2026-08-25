Air Force Mulls Draft Solicitation On Future Air Operations Center Weapon System

The Air Force is looking to issue a draft request for proposals in September and a final one in January on a Next Generation Air Operations Center (AOC) Weapon System to incorporate artificial intelligence in a successor system to the AN/USQ-163 Falconer. Four years ago, Science Applications International Corp. [SAIC] received a $319 million contract to modernize and sustain Falconer, which drafts Air Tasking Orders (Defense Daily, Aug. 19, 2022). The Falconer "is a critical component of our nation's defense,…
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Congress Updates
Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
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