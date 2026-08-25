Sign In
Search
Air Force

Air Force Mulls Draft Solicitation On Future Air Operations Center Weapon System

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Air Force Mulls Draft Solicitation On Future Air Operations Center Weapon System
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force file photo of the Combined Air Operations Center at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar,

The Air Force is looking to issue a draft request for proposals in September and a final one in January on a Next Generation Air Operations Center (AOC) Weapon System to incorporate artificial intelligence in a successor system to the AN/USQ-163 Falconer. Four years ago, Science Applications International Corp. [SAIC] received a $319 million contract to modernize and sustain Falconer, which drafts Air Tasking Orders (Defense Daily, Aug. 19, 2022). The Falconer "is a critical component of our nation's defense,…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Auriga Fires Containerized Electromagnetic Launcher In First Field Test

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Army Begins Assessing Counter-Drone Technology To Aid Countermine Efforts

Army

Army Eyes Deal To Boost GMLRS Production To 19,000 Rockets Annually Between FY ‘28-’34

Business/Financial

Defense Department Invests $750 Million To Help Secure Access To Rare Earth Materials

Trending

Army Eyes Plans To Begin Production Of New T901 Helicopter Engine By 2031
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
X-Bow Planning Flight Test Of Low Cost Interceptor For MDA In Early 2028
Anduril Says 2nd CCA Exercise With Air Combat Command’s EOU Featured Multiple Daily Sorties Of YFQ-44A
Golden Dome’s Space-Based Interceptor Competition Passes First Test; Homeland System Needs AI

Congress Updates

Missile Defense

Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’

While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]

Missile Defense

Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus

Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]

Space

Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs

U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]

Congress

Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort

Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume