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Interview with Rolls-Royce’s AE 1107 Program Director, Scott Ames provides updates on the development of the AE 1107

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Scott Ames, Rolls-Royce’s AE 1107 program director, sits down to deliver a key update on the development of the AE 1107 engine powering the Army’s future MV-75 Cheyenne — the centerpiece of the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program and the Army’s first-ever tiltrotor aircraft.

Ames reveals that Rolls-Royce is nearing the start of developmental testing and expects to deliver flight test engines for six Bell prototype MV-75s by the end of the year.

The Army is to make a production decision in 2028, and Ames said that Rolls-Royce has established its assembly line to build more than 100 AE 1107s per year.

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