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Rolls-Royce Plans To Deliver 20 F130 Flight Test Engines For B-52 CERP Starting Next Spring

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Rolls-Royce Plans To Deliver 20 F130 Flight Test Engines For B-52 CERP Starting Next Spring
Pictured is a Rolls-Royce photo of part of the inside of the company's engine plant in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS--Rolls-Royce plans to deliver 20 F130 flight test engines to the Air Force starting next spring for the Commercial Engine Replacement Program (CERP) for the service's B-52 bomber, as the company continues ground testing of the engines. In December 2024, the F130 passed an Air Force critical design review, and Rolls-Royce said in February that it had completed F130 altitude and operability testing, as the company puts the engine through ground crosswind tests at the NASA Stennis Space Center after…

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