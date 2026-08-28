Rolls-Royce Plans To Deliver 20 F130 Flight Test Engines For B-52 CERP Starting Next Spring

INDIANAPOLIS--Rolls-Royce plans to deliver 20 F130 flight test engines to the Air Force starting next spring for the Commercial Engine Replacement Program (CERP) for the service's B-52 bomber, as the company continues ground testing of the engines. In December 2024, the F130 passed an Air Force critical design review, and Rolls-Royce said in February that it had completed F130 altitude and operability testing, as the company puts the engine through ground crosswind tests at the NASA Stennis Space Center after…