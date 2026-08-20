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Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.). Photo: U.S. House of Representatives

U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command's (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure--a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC--is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo. "Probably around 500 people are gonna be coming here, and it's gonna be accomplished here very shortly," Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.) said of the move during a Zoom interview on Thursday. Crank is a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress…

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Space

Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs

U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]

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