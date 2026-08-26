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Air Force

Raytheon Awarded $603 Million For New Radar For B-52

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Raytheon Awarded $603 Million For New Radar For B-52
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of Gen. Stephen Davis, the head of Air Force Global Strike Command, meeting with AFGSC personnel on the tarmac at Barksdale AFB, La. on Dec. 17 last year.

The Air Force on Tuesday said it awarded RTX's [RTX] Raytheon an up to $603 million contract through August 2031 for a new radar, the APQ-188, for the service's 75 B-52H bombers under the Radar Modernization Program (RMP). An active electronically scanned array radar based on RTX's APG-79, the APQ-188 is to replace the bomber’s Northrop Grumman [NOC] APQ-166. The Air Force’s fleet of B-52Hs is now 75 after a bomber testing the new radar crashed during take-off from Edwards…

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