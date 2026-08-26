Raytheon Awarded $603 Million For New Radar For B-52

The Air Force on Tuesday said it awarded RTX's [RTX] Raytheon an up to $603 million contract through August 2031 for a new radar, the APQ-188, for the service's 75 B-52H bombers under the Radar Modernization Program (RMP). An active electronically scanned array radar based on RTX's APG-79, the APQ-188 is to replace the bomber’s Northrop Grumman [NOC] APQ-166. The Air Force’s fleet of B-52Hs is now 75 after a bomber testing the new radar crashed during take-off from Edwards…