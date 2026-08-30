Yearly Production Capacity Of More Than 100 AE 1107F Engines For MV-75, Rolls-Royce Says

INDIANAPOLIS--Rolls-Royce plans to deliver AE 1107F engines for the first six prototype Bell [TX] MV-75 Cheyenne II tiltrotors for the Army by the end of the year in support of flight testing, as the engine maker prepares to start that engine testing in one of four new test cells here funded as part of a nearly $1 billion company investment in its Indianapolis site in the last decade. "Based on the information that Bell and the Army have passed us,…