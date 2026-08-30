Yearly Production Capacity Of More Than 100 AE 1107F Engines For MV-75, Rolls-Royce Says

INDIANAPOLIS--Rolls-Royce plans to deliver AE 1107F engines for the first six prototype Bell [TX] MV-75 Cheyenne II tiltrotors for the Army by the end of the year in support of flight testing, as the engine maker prepares to start that engine testing in one of four new test cells here funded as part of a nearly $1 billion company investment in its Indianapolis site in the last decade. "Based on the information that Bell and the Army have passed us,…
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Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
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Game Design and Development (Continuous Posting) - The University at Albany, State University of New York - Albany, NY
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Emergency Management and Homeland Security (Continuous Posting) - The University at Albany, State University of New York - Albany, NY
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Cybersecurity (Continuous Posting) - The University at Albany, State University of New York - Albany, NY
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GIS Senior Project Coordinator
BAE Systems - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia