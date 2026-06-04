HASC Rejects $150 Billion Topline Cut, Iran Cost Transparency Proposals At NDAA Markup

The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) on Thursday rejected a Democrat-led proposal to cut the $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by $150 billion, as the panel began its marathon markup working through hundreds of amendments. “[Defense] Secretary [Pete] Hegseth and this administration refuse to make the hard choices that modernizing our national security demand. And why are they doing this? Because wars cost money, plain and simple. The president has unilaterally decided for all of…