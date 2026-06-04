Sign In
Search
Congress

HASC Rejects $150 Billion Topline Cut, Iran Cost Transparency Proposals At NDAA Markup

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
HASC Rejects $150 Billion Topline Cut, Iran Cost Transparency Proposals At NDAA Markup
Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, speaks at a Middlesex 3 Coalition Defense Roundtable at the University of Massachusetts Lowell Research Institute’s Northstar Campus in Lincoln, Mass., Nov. 27, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mark Herlihy)

The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) on Thursday rejected a Democrat-led proposal to cut the $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by $150 billion, as the panel began its marathon markup working through hundreds of amendments. “[Defense] Secretary [Pete] Hegseth and this administration refuse to make the hard choices that modernizing our national security demand. And why are they doing this? Because wars cost money, plain and simple. The president has unilaterally decided for all of…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

HASC Wants Pentagon List Of Critical F-35 Technical Data Rights And Estimate Of Cost To Buy Them For Repairs

International

NGA Awards Planet $22M Luno B Option For Maritime Domain Awareness

Air Force

NRO Nominee: “We Have To Look Differently At Our Requirements”

Army

Lockheed Details Successful Propulsion Demo For PrSM Inc. 4 Design, Flight Test To Begin This Fall

Trending

Elbit America Teams With Anduril On Offering For Army’s Future Howitzer Competition
DroneShield Awarded $13.8 Million By JIATF-401 For Anti-Drone Systems On Southern Border
Low Radar Cross Section Of MQ-28 Ghost Bat Validated, Boeing Says
Northrop Grumman Targets Next Year For On-Orbit SBI “Capability”
Defense Watch: Golden Dome Munitions, Collaborative Autonomy, New Glenn News, P-8 News

Congress Updates

Congress

House Authorizers Retain Battleship Funding, But Want Nuclear-Power Report

The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) Thursday markup of the FY 2027 defense authorization bill rejected an amendment to cut funding for the new Trump-class battleship (BBG(X)), but did agree […]

Congress

HASC Rejects $150 Billion Topline Cut, Iran Cost Transparency Proposals At NDAA Markup

The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) on Thursday rejected a Democrat-led proposal to cut the $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by $150 billion, as the […]

Air Force

HASC Wants Pentagon List Of Critical F-35 Technical Data Rights And Estimate Of Cost To Buy Them For Repairs

The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) wants the Pentagon to inform the committee of critical technical data rights for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 fighter and how much it would […]

Space

NRO Nominee: “We Have To Look Differently At Our Requirements”

The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) has said that it has launched more than 200 proliferated low Earth orbit satellites in the last two years to supplement the costly high-end systems […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume