Lockheed Details Successful Propulsion Demo For PrSM Inc. 4 Design, Flight Test To Begin This Fall

Lockheed Martin [LMT] said Wednesday it has completed a “pivotal advanced propulsion milestone” for its Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Inc. 4 design, adding it sets up flight testing of the extended range capability to begin this fall. The recent “Direct Connect Transition Test” for the PrSM Inc. 4 concept was conducted with L3Harris Technologies [LHX] and the Army, with the developmental capability demonstrating a “flawless booster‑to‑ramjet handoff,” according to Lockheed Martin. “[The test] validates a critical risk‑reduction activity that removes…