Lockheed Details Successful Propulsion Demo For PrSM Inc. 4 Design, Flight Test To Begin This Fall

Lockheed Martin [LMT] said Wednesday it has completed a “pivotal advanced propulsion milestone” for its Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Inc. 4 design, adding it sets up flight testing of the extended range capability to begin this fall. The recent “Direct Connect Transition Test” for the PrSM Inc. 4 concept was conducted with L3Harris Technologies [LHX] and the Army, with the developmental capability demonstrating a “flawless booster‑to‑ramjet handoff,” according to Lockheed Martin. “[The test] validates a critical risk‑reduction activity that removes…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
NRO Nominee: “We Have To Look Differently At Our Requirements”
The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) has said that it has launched more than 200 proliferated low Earth orbit satellites in the last two years to supplement the costly high-end systems […]
Congress Needed Pentagon’s Iran Supplemental Request ‘Yesterday,’ HASC’s Wittman Says
A senior member of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) said Wednesday that Congress needed the Pentagon’s Iran supplemental funding request “yesterday,” noting the ongoing lack of details from the […]
Space Force Eyes Nearly $1.5 Billion for Space Data Network Backbone in Future Reconciliation Bill
The U.S. Space Force (USSF) plans to request nearly $1.5 billion for the Space Data Network (SDN) Backbone in a future fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill. Last week, Space Force’s Space […]
Warren And Sheehy Renew Call for “Right to Repair” In NDAA
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Timothy Sheehy (R-Mont.), two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), are renewing their call for “Right to Repair” language in the National […]