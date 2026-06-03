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Lockheed Details Successful Propulsion Demo For PrSM Inc. 4 Design, Flight Test To Begin This Fall

Matthew Beinart By
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Lockheed Details Successful Propulsion Demo For PrSM Inc. 4 Design, Flight Test To Begin This Fall
Lockheed Martin’s offering for Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Increment 4 completes a key ground test, demonstrating a booster-to-ramjet handoff. Photo: L3Harris.

Lockheed Martin [LMT] said Wednesday it has completed a “pivotal advanced propulsion milestone” for its Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Inc. 4 design, adding it sets up flight testing of the extended range capability to begin this fall.  The recent “Direct Connect Transition Test” for the PrSM Inc. 4 concept was conducted with L3Harris Technologies [LHX] and the Army, with the developmental capability demonstrating a “flawless booster‑to‑ramjet handoff,” according to Lockheed Martin.  “[The test] validates a critical risk‑reduction activity that removes…

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