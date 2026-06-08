HASC’s Final FY ‘27 NDAA Expands Systems Eligible For Multi-Years, Includes LTAMDS, IBCS, ARRW

House defense authorizers added a measure to their version of the next defense policy bill that would expand the list of weapons platforms eligible for multi-year contracts, to include the Army’s Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) and Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) and the Air Force’s hypersonic Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW). Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), chair of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC), offered the provision during the panel’s fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act…