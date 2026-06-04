Air Force Leadership Backs MYPs Beyond F-35 And F-15EX

The Air Force leadership is backing multi-year procurements (MYP) beyond those in the House Armed Services Committee's (HASC) draft fiscal 2027 defense authorization bill for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 and Boeing [BA] F-15EX fighters, the service's vice chief of staff said on Thursday. "We were on the Hill this morning, talking to a team of senators, the Air Force Caucus," Air Force Gen. John LaMontagne told a Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies' forum. "I think there's pretty good support…