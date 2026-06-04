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Air Force Leadership Backs MYPs Beyond F-35 And F-15EX

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Air Force Leadership Backs MYPs Beyond F-35 And F-15EX
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of an F-15EX with the 142nd Wing as the fighter takes off from Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. on July 12, 2024. The wing said it received its first F-15EX on June 5, 2024.

The Air Force leadership is backing multi-year procurements (MYP) beyond those in the House Armed Services Committee's (HASC) draft fiscal 2027 defense authorization bill for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 and Boeing [BA] F-15EX fighters, the service's vice chief of staff said on Thursday. "We were on the Hill this morning, talking to a team of senators, the Air Force Caucus," Air Force Gen. John LaMontagne told a Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies' forum. "I think there's pretty good support…

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