Air Force Leadership Backs MYPs Beyond F-35 And F-15EX

The Air Force leadership is backing multi-year procurements (MYP) beyond those in the House Armed Services Committee's (HASC) draft fiscal 2027 defense authorization bill for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 and Boeing [BA] F-15EX fighters, the service's vice chief of staff said on Thursday. "We were on the Hill this morning, talking to a team of senators, the Air Force Caucus," Air Force Gen. John LaMontagne told a Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies' forum. "I think there's pretty good support…
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HASC Rejects $150 Billion Topline Cut, Iran Cost Transparency Proposals At NDAA Markup
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) on Thursday rejected a Democrat-led proposal to cut the $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by $150 billion, as the […]
HASC Wants Pentagon List Of Critical F-35 Technical Data Rights And Estimate Of Cost To Buy Them For Repairs
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) wants the Pentagon to inform the committee of critical technical data rights for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 fighter and how much it would […]
NRO Nominee: “We Have To Look Differently At Our Requirements”
The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) has said that it has launched more than 200 proliferated low Earth orbit satellites in the last two years to supplement the costly high-end systems […]
Congress Needed Pentagon’s Iran Supplemental Request ‘Yesterday,’ HASC’s Wittman Says
A senior member of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) said Wednesday that Congress needed the Pentagon’s Iran supplemental funding request “yesterday,” noting the ongoing lack of details from the […]
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