Defense Bill Tries To Block Foreign Shipbuilding, Adds $1 Billion For Second DDG

The final version of the House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) fiscal year 2027 defense authorization bill included two amendments pushed by Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) that restrict procuring Navy warships overseas and adds funds for a second Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. The first amendment was included in the fifth group of unanimously approved en bloc amendments set before the full committee. “None of the funds authorized to be appropriated by this Act for fiscal year 2027 for the Department of the…