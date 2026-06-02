Oshkosh Confirms Interest In Pursuing Marines’ Potential JLTV Second Sourcing Effort

Oshkosh Defense [OSK] would plan to pursue the Marine Corps’ potential effort to add a second supplier to its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program, the company confirmed to Defense Daily. The interest follows a Marine Corps’ Request for Information notice detailing the possible opportunity, with Oshkosh Defense stating it would look to support “any Marine Corps effort aimed at ensuring sufficient JLTV production capacity and maintaining fleet readiness.” “Oshkosh Defense is fully prepared to support the U.S. Marine Corps’…