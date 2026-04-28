Oshkosh Anticipates Marines’ Block II ROGUE-Fires Award This Year, Details Autonomy Work

Oshkosh Defense [OSK] is anticipating a Block II production award this year to continue deliveries of its Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE-Fires) to the Marine Corps, a company official told Defense Daily on Tuesday. Steve Herrick, Oshkosh Defense’s senior director of business development, provided the update along with an outlook on continued work to get after bringing “leader-follower” autonomy to the unmanned, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV)-based weapon system and interest in the platform’s ability to support…