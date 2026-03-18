Official: Army To Fully Field First Operational Hypersonic Weapon Battery ‘Within A Few Weeks’

After a series of delays and timeline adjustments, a lead Army official has confirmed the service will complete fielding of its first operational Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) battery “within a few weeks.” “We are so close to that first battery being fully equipped with all of its capabilities that I don't want to spoil the surprise when we actually get there, but we’re within a few weeks [of that],” Lt. Gen. Frank Lozano, the Army’s program acquisition executive, said…