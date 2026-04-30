Near Earth’s Unmanned Bell 505 Offering Picked For Marines’ Resupply Drone Development Effort

Near Earth Autonomy has announced its selection for the second increment of the Marine Corps’ Medium Aerial Resupply Vehicle–Expeditionary Logistics (MARV-EL) development program, with plans to work on an unmanned version of the Bell [TXT] 505 helicopter. “The program is to develop an uncrewed aerial logistics aircraft for where the risk and need are highest,” Lyle Chamberlain, Near Earth’s chief technology officer, said in a statement. "We are combining our Captain autonomy architecture with a proven Bell 505 platform to…