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Near Earth’s Unmanned Bell 505 Offering Picked For Marines’ Resupply Drone Development Effort

Matthew Beinart By
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Near Earth’s Unmanned Bell 505 Offering Picked For Marines’ Resupply Drone Development Effort
Uncrewed Bell 505 helicopter selected as part of Near Earth Autonomy's offering for the Marine Corps' MARV-EL Inc. 2 development effort. Photo: Bell.

Near Earth Autonomy has announced its selection for the second increment of the Marine Corps’ Medium Aerial Resupply Vehicle–Expeditionary Logistics (MARV-EL) development program, with plans to work on an unmanned version of the Bell [TXT] 505 helicopter. “The program is to develop an uncrewed aerial logistics aircraft for where the risk and need are highest,” Lyle Chamberlain, Near Earth’s chief technology officer, said in a statement. "We are combining our Captain autonomy architecture with a proven Bell 505 platform to…

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