Saronic’s Marauder MUSV Begins Water Trials

Saronic on May 28 entered the water to begin trials shortly of its first medium unmanned surface vessels (MUSV), going from initial design to in the water in less than a year, a feat the startup said on Friday validates its approach to development and production. The 180-foot Marauder autonomous surface vessel is a competitor for the Navy’s MUSV program. The Texas-based startup says the vessel has a top speed of more than 25 knots, a range up to 5,400…