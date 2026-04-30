Sign In
Search
Navy/USMC

Marines To Pick ARV Winner In Late FY ‘29, Plans Inc. 2 Effort For Future Variants

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Marines To Pick ARV Winner In Late FY ‘29, Plans Inc. 2 Effort For Future Variants
The Textron Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle 30 mm Cannon (ARV-30) prototype conducts open water testing at Camp Pendleton, CA. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

The Marine Corps aims to pick a winner between General Dynamics [GD] and Textron Systems [TXT] for its Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) competition in late fiscal year 2029, a lead official said Thursday, with plans to then award a production contract in FY ‘30.  Col. Chris Stephenson, the Marine Corps’ program manager for light armored vehicles, also detailed an intent to bring three additional variants into the program as part of Increment 2 development effort to begin around 2029.  “We’re…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Budget

Space Force Again Moves To Terminate Next-Generation Missile Warning Polar Satellite Program

Business/Financial

L3Harris Reports Strong First Quarter Bolstered By ISR, Space And Rocket Motors

Air Force

Five E-7 Wedgetails Under Contract In EMD Phase

Navy/USMC

Official: Marines Plan OPF-L Fielding Call In ‘June Timeframe,’ Wants Anti-Armor OPF-M In FY ‘28

Trending

Firestorm Labs Raises $82 Million To Transition Mobile 3D Printing Tech, Drones Into Production
MDA Director Says NGI On Track To Close Design Phase This Year
CoAspire Unveils Extended Range Affordable Cruise Missile
Marines Tap Sikorsky, Robinson’s Unmanned R66 For Medium Resupply Drone Development Effort
Army Begins Evaluating Bumble Bee Drone Interceptor With Autonomous Kill Capability

Congress Updates

Congress

Munitions Fired Represent Most of $25 Billion Spent By Pentagon on Iran War So Far

Munitions fired in the two-month old “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran represent most of the $25 billion cost the Pentagon has incurred thus far in the conflict, the acting Defense […]

Congress

Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps

The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]

Air Force

Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters

Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]

Congress

HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume