Marines To Pick ARV Winner In Late FY ‘29, Plans Inc. 2 Effort For Future Variants

The Marine Corps aims to pick a winner between General Dynamics [GD] and Textron Systems [TXT] for its Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) competition in late fiscal year 2029, a lead official said Thursday, with plans to then award a production contract in FY ‘30. Col. Chris Stephenson, the Marine Corps’ program manager for light armored vehicles, also detailed an intent to bring three additional variants into the program as part of Increment 2 development effort to begin around 2029. “We’re…