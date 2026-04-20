Marines Keeping Options Open On Next ALC Phase, Fielding Decision Likely In ‘Next Couple Years’

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.--The Marine Corps is “keeping open [its] options” on whether it will move forward with one or multiple vendors for the next phase of its Aerial Logistics Connector (ALC) program to develop an unmanned cargo-carrying air platform, an official told Defense Daily on Monday. Col. Richard Rusnok, branch head of Marine Aviation’s Cunningham Group, provided the ALC update as the service continues flight testing with industry prototypes with an aim to have a capability ready for fielding within…