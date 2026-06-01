Marines Award Block II Deal To Oshkosh, Forterra For Autonomous ROGUE-Fires Platforms

The Marine Corps has awarded $92 million to Oshkosh Defense [OSK] and Forterra for Block II of the Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE-Fires) program, with the latter firm noting its the “first large scale production contract for ground vehicle autonomy.” Under the production deal, Oshkosh Defense will now deliver the unmanned, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV)-based weapon system integrated with Forterra’s AutoDrive to bring self-driving capability to the platform. “As the Marine Corps continues to modernize its…