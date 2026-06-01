Motorola Solutions To Acquire Counter-Drone Company D-Fend For $1.5 Billion

Network and security company Motorola Solutions [MSI] on Monday said it has agreed to acquire D-Fend Solutions, an Israel-based provider of radio frequency systems to detect and counter threats from small drones, in a $1.5 billion deal that will expand its capabilities in the growing counter-drone market. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter. D-Fend is expected to generate $185 million in sales this year and has had annual revenue growth…