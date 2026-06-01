Lockheed Martin Opens NGI Production Facility

Lockheed Martin [LMT] in a ceremony today officially opened a new 88,000-square foot production facility dedicated to producing the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) for the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) in Courtland, Ala. The company said this new facility, Missile Assembly Building-5 (MAB-5), is part of a larger effort to build almost 100,000 square feet of manufacturing and production space at its Courtland site focused on the NGI program. Lockheed Martin described MAB-5 as consolidating the company's most sophisticated digital manufacturing…