Marine Corps Awards Textron, GD Deals For ARV ‘Pre-Production’ Vehicles, Plans Downselect In Early FY ‘31

The Marine Corps on Thursday announced new awards to Textron Systems [TXT] and General Dynamics [GD] Land Systems (GDLS) to continue Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) prototyping and deliver “pre-production” vehicles, with an aim to inform a procurement decision in early fiscal year 2031. Both companies will deliver vehicles in late FY '28 across three variants, to include a new logistics configuration. “The competitive prototyping phase for the ARV provided a firm basis for Textron and GDLS to demonstrate the feasibility of…