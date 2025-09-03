Marine Corps Awards RTX $380 Million Deal For MRIC Full Rate Production

The Marine Corps has awarded RTX [RTX] a $380 million deal to support full-rate production of the Medium Range Intercept Capability (MRIC). The new deal, awarded on Tuesday, follows a $32.5 million contract awarded to RTX on July 24 that supported the purchase of long lead items as the Marine Corps looked to move out on MRIC fielding. The Marine Corps’ MRIC involves integrating the Northrop Grumman [NOC]-built Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) and General Dynamics Missions Systems [GD]-developed Common…