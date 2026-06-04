The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) wants the Pentagon to inform the committee of critical technical data rights for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 fighter and how much it would cost to obtain those rights. HASC's fiscal 2027 draft defense authorization bill would mandate a report back from the Defense Department a year and a half after the enactment of the fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on "all critical technical data rights requirements for F–35 Joint Strike Fighter…
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HASC Wants Pentagon List Of Critical F-35 Technical Data Rights And Estimate Of Cost To Buy Them For Repairs
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) wants the Pentagon to inform the committee of critical technical data rights for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 fighter and how much it would […]
NRO Nominee: “We Have To Look Differently At Our Requirements”
The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) has said that it has launched more than 200 proliferated low Earth orbit satellites in the last two years to supplement the costly high-end systems […]
Congress Needed Pentagon’s Iran Supplemental Request ‘Yesterday,’ HASC’s Wittman Says
A senior member of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) said Wednesday that Congress needed the Pentagon’s Iran supplemental funding request “yesterday,” noting the ongoing lack of details from the […]
Space Force Eyes Nearly $1.5 Billion for Space Data Network Backbone in Future Reconciliation Bill
The U.S. Space Force (USSF) plans to request nearly $1.5 billion for the Space Data Network (SDN) Backbone in a future fiscal 2027 reconciliation bill. Last week, Space Force’s Space […]
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