HASC Wants Pentagon List Of Critical F-35 Technical Data Rights And Estimate Of Cost To Buy Them For Repairs

The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) wants the Pentagon to inform the committee of critical technical data rights for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 fighter and how much it would cost to obtain those rights. HASC's fiscal 2027 draft defense authorization bill would mandate a report back from the Defense Department a year and a half after the enactment of the fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on "all critical technical data rights requirements for F–35 Joint Strike Fighter…