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Air Force

HASC Wants Pentagon List Of Critical F-35 Technical Data Rights And Estimate Of Cost To Buy Them For Repairs

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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HASC Wants Pentagon List Of Critical F-35 Technical Data Rights And Estimate Of Cost To Buy Them For Repairs
Pictured is a Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force's photo of a U.S. Air Force F-35A from the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill AFB, Utah, taking off on March 4 with full afterburner for a night sortie during the Netherlands Air Combat Command-sponsored Lightning Forge Exercise.

The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) wants the Pentagon to inform the committee of critical technical data rights for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 fighter and how much it would cost to obtain those rights. HASC's fiscal 2027 draft defense authorization bill would mandate a report back from the Defense Department a year and a half after the enactment of the fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on "all critical technical data rights requirements for F–35 Joint Strike Fighter…

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HASC Wants Pentagon List Of Critical F-35 Technical Data Rights And Estimate Of Cost To Buy Them For Repairs

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