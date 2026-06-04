House Authorizers Retain Battleship Funding, But Want Nuclear-Power Report

The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) Thursday markup of the FY 2027 defense authorization bill rejected an amendment to cut funding for the new Trump-class battleship (BBG(X)), but did agree to require a report on how the Navy will manage another nuclear-powered vessel without interfering with existing nuclear-powered ship plans. During the full committee markup, ranking member Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) offered an amendment to reduce the BBG(X) advanced procurement funding by its full $1 billion amount. The amendment failed…