The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) Thursday markup of the FY 2027 defense authorization bill rejected an amendment to cut funding for the new Trump-class battleship (BBG(X)), but did agree to require a report on how the Navy will manage another nuclear-powered vessel without interfering with existing nuclear-powered ship plans. During the full committee markup, ranking member Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) offered an amendment to reduce the BBG(X) advanced procurement funding by its full $1 billion amount. The amendment failed…
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House Authorizers Retain Battleship Funding, But Want Nuclear-Power Report
The House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) Thursday markup of the FY 2027 defense authorization bill rejected an amendment to cut funding for the new Trump-class battleship (BBG(X)), but did agree […]
HASC Rejects $150 Billion Topline Cut, Iran Cost Transparency Proposals At NDAA Markup
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) on Thursday rejected a Democrat-led proposal to cut the $1.15 trillion fiscal year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by $150 billion, as the […]
HASC Wants Pentagon List Of Critical F-35 Technical Data Rights And Estimate Of Cost To Buy Them For Repairs
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) wants the Pentagon to inform the committee of critical technical data rights for the Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-35 fighter and how much it would […]
NRO Nominee: “We Have To Look Differently At Our Requirements”
The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) has said that it has launched more than 200 proliferated low Earth orbit satellites in the last two years to supplement the costly high-end systems […]
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