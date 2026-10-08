Mach Confirms PrSM Inc. 4 Offering Based On Pike Long-Range Strike Platform

Mach Industries on Thursday confirmed its offering for the Army’s competition to develop an extended range version of the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) is based on the Pike low-cost, long-range strike platform. While few details have been confirmed on the various solutions vying for PrSM Inc. 4, intended to fire at ranges 1,000 kilometers or more, Mach said its platform builds on Pike, which “uses a rocket-assisted launch before transitioning to sustained jet flight.” “Pike was designed with manufacturability and…