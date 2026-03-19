Lockheed Says PrSM Inc. 2 With Multi-Mode Seeker Slated For Fielding Between FY ‘27-28

A Lockheed Martin [LMT] official has said the new Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Increment 2, which integrates the weapon with a multi-mode seeker to assist in hitting maritime targets and moving threats, is on an accelerated path to likely begin fielding between fiscal year 2027 and 2028. The update follows the recent first flight test of PrSM Inc. 2, with Gaylia Campbell, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Tactical Missiles, also noting the program has completed a preliminary…