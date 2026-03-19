Lockheed Says PrSM Inc. 2 With Multi-Mode Seeker Slated For Fielding Between FY ‘27-28

A Lockheed Martin [LMT] official has said the new Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) Increment 2, which integrates the weapon with a multi-mode seeker to assist in hitting maritime targets and moving threats, is on an accelerated path to likely begin fielding between fiscal year 2027 and 2028. The update follows the recent first flight test of PrSM Inc. 2, with Gaylia Campbell, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Tactical Missiles, also noting the program has completed a preliminary…
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Congress Updates
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says
U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]
Army Taking ‘More Refined’ Approach On Push For Right To Repair Reforms, Obadal Says
After lawmakers decided against including major “right to repair” reforms in the latest defense policy bill, a senior Army official has said the service is continuing its push for authorities […]
Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
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