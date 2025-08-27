Lockheed Martin Demos Spike NLOS For First Phase Of Army’s M-LRPSM Competition

Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] Spike Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) missile was selected to compete in the first phase of the Army’s program to find a Mobile-Long Range Precision Strike Missile (M-LRPSM) for Infantry Brigade Combat Teams. As part of the initial M-LRPSM effort, Lockheed Martin said on Wednesday it has already conducted a successful demonstration of the precision-guided missile system. “Our matured Spike NLOS system provides the U.S. Army with an advanced defense solution that delivers direct-strike and long-range capability in combat operations…