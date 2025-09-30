Hegseth Teases Update In October On Plans For ‘Generational’ Acquisition Reforms

During his address Tuesday at a rare gathering of hundreds of high-ranking military officials to push new standards at the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also teased plans for a speech in October to detail “generational” acquisition reforms. “This urgent moment, of course, requires more troops, more munitions, more drones, more Patriots, more submarines, more B-21 bombers. It requires more innovation, more AI in everything and ahead of the curve, more cyber effects, more counter-UAS, more space, more speed. America…