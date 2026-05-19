Sandhoo Named SDA Director, PAE For Missile Warning And Tracking

After serving as the acting director of the Space Development Agency (SDA) since last September, Gurpartap “GP” Sandhoo was named director of the agency effective May 11, SDA said on Tuesday. Michael Eppolito, who has been acting deputy director and chief program officer of the agency, will become deputy director. Sandhoo was also named as the Space Force Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for Missile Warning and Tracking (MWT), effective May 11. Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, commander of Space Force’s Space…