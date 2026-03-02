Sign In
Search
Pentagon

Hegseth, Caine Offer Details On Iran Strike Campaign, U.S. Has Employed ‘Classified Effects’

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Hegseth, Caine Offer Details On Iran Strike Campaign, U.S. Has Employed ‘Classified Effects’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Air Force Gen. Dan Caine conduct a press briefing on Operation Epic Fury at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 2, 2026. (Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday said the U.S. military operation to strike Iran has utilized “classified effects,” with U.S. Central Command having also alluded to “special capabilities” it could not yet disclose publicly. Two days after initiating the strike campaign, Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, briefed reporters on the operation’s objectives, to include details on some of the weapons systems deployed to date.   “The mission of Operation Epic Fury is laser-focused: Destroy…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

RG-XX To Highlight New Space Force Acquisition Approach

Advanced / Transformational Technology

U.S. Confirms First Combat Use Of Low-Cost, One-Way Attack Drones In Iran Strikes

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Trump Orders Government To Stop Using Anthropic’s AI, Hegseth Deems Firm ‘Supply Chain Risk’

Army

Army To Solicit Industry’s Prototype Proposals This Summer For New Ground Robotics Effort

Trending

Defense Watch: Black Arrow and Blackbeard, Jordan KuMRFS, Epirus and DFT
Experimental Operations Unit Flights To Spur CCA Increment 2 Requirements
Air Force Acquisition Official: ‘APG-85 Is A Helluva Radar Unless You Don’t Have One’
Rolls-Royce F130 Engine For B-52 Passes Altitude And Operability Testing, Company Says
Anduril Gets $44 Million In DPA Funding To Expand Rocket Motor Production

Congress Updates

Congress

Wicker Wants Legislation On DoD’s Equity Investments In Minerals Supply Chain

Legislation regarding equity investments by the Defense Department in critical mineral supply chains is needed to strengthen the larger defense industrial base and demonstrate to the “free market” that the […]

Congress

“Not Sure How They Get To Where They Wanna Be,” Calvert Says of $1.5 Trillion Defense Topline Proposal

As the federal government enters a third week of tardiness in a fiscal 2027 budget release, a big question is how the Pentagon will be able to spend $500 billion […]

Congress

Path Uncertain For $1.5 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Topline After Trump Casts Doubt On Second Reconciliation Bill

The path to achieve the White House’s call for a $1.5 trillion defense topline in 2027 appears murkier now after President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the prospects of […]

Congress

Senate Budget Dems Push For Defense Reconciliation Spending Details, Cite ‘Slush Fund’ Concerns

Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee have raised “significant concern” with the Pentagon’s move to classify reconciliation spending plans, urging the department to provide more public details on how the […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume