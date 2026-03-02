Hegseth, Caine Offer Details On Iran Strike Campaign, U.S. Has Employed ‘Classified Effects’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday said the U.S. military operation to strike Iran has utilized “classified effects,” with U.S. Central Command having also alluded to “special capabilities” it could not yet disclose publicly. Two days after initiating the strike campaign, Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, briefed reporters on the operation’s objectives, to include details on some of the weapons systems deployed to date. “The mission of Operation Epic Fury is laser-focused: Destroy…