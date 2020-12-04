Senator James Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Ranking Member Senator Jack Reed speak before the confirmation hearing for Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) / Chief Financial Officer David L. Norquist to be deputy secretary of defense, Washington, D.C, July 24, 2019. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
The $741 billion final version of the next defense policy bill includes authorizing 14 additional F-35s, funding the build of two Virginia-class submarines and calling for billions to establish a new Pacific Deterrence Initiative, with lawmakers preparing for a…