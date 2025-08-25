DoD Axes JCIDS In New Memo Aimed At Accelerating Requirements Process

The Pentagon is eliminating the Joint Capabilities Integration and Development System (JCIDS) for validating requirements, the latest step in leadership’s effort to streamline the acquisition process to more rapidly field new capabilities. The decision to "disestablish" JCIDS is part of a new wide-ranging memo signed last week by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg that also includes reforming the Joint Requirements Oversight Council, establishing a Requirements and Resourcing Alignment Board and Joint Acceleration Reserve and directing…