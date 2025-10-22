Boeing Nabs $461 Million To Deliver Army’s Next Nine CH-47F Block II Chinooks

Boeing [BA] has received $461 million in production orders to deliver the next nine upgraded CH-47F Block II Chinooks to the Army. Deliveries of the heavy-lift helicopters under the Lots 4 and 5 awards will begin at the end of 2027, a company spokesperson confirmed to Defense Daily. “The rapid succession of contracts indicates that the Chinook will continue to play an important role in the U.S. Army’s family-of-systems, particularly in a contested logistics environment,” Heather McBryan, Boeing’s vice president…