Army

Boeing Nabs $461 Million To Deliver Army’s Next Nine CH-47F Block II Chinooks

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Boeing conducts the first flight with a production CH-47F Block II Chinook on April 8, 2024. Photo: Boeing.

Boeing [BA] has received $461 million in production orders to deliver the next nine upgraded CH-47F Block II Chinooks to the Army. Deliveries of the heavy-lift helicopters under the Lots 4 and 5 awards will begin at the end of 2027, a company spokesperson confirmed to Defense Daily.  “The rapid succession of contracts indicates that the Chinook will continue to play an important role in the U.S. Army’s family-of-systems, particularly in a contested logistics environment,” Heather McBryan, Boeing’s vice president…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

