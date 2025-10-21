Sign In
AV Tapped As Lead Software Integrator For Army’s Human-Machine Integrated Formation Effort

Matthew Beinart By
AV Tapped As Lead Software Integrator For Army's Human-Machine Integrated Formation Effort
Robotic Combat Vehicle (Light), RCV(L), prototype during Soldier Experimentation at the National Training Center, NTC, Fort Irwin, CA from July to September 2023. Photo: Savannah Baldwin, Army’s PEO Ground Combat Systems

The Army has selected AeroVironment [AVAV] to provide the tactical mission planning and command and control software for its effort to develop new Human-Machine Integrated Formations (HMIF), the company said on Monday. Colin Brodmerkel, AV’s director of business development, told Defense Daily the award to deliver its Kinesis capability positions the company as “the lead software/systems integrator for the HMIF program.” “Kinesis, will provide a unified interface to meet the needs of HMIF for mission planning, tactical awareness, autonomy management…

